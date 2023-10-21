A pair of streaking squads face off when the Ottawa Senators (3-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. Both teams have won three straight.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings were an underdog 17 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.

Detroit had a record of 6-9 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +125 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 44.4% chance to win for the Red Wings.

Last season, 38 games Detroit played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings

Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 259 (18th) Goals 237 (24th) 270 (20th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 72 (2nd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 59 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the NHL.

Detroit's total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

Detroit had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.

Detroit had five shorthanded goals (26th in NHL).

The 78.31% penalty-kill percentage of the Red Wings was 18th in the league.

The Red Wings were 19th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (49.1%).

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Detroit was 12th in the league.

The Red Wings shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.