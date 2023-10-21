Red Wings vs. Senators Injury Report Today - October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (3-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joshua Norris
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.
- Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
Senators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Senators' 259 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Ottawa conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
- They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.
Red Wings vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6.5
