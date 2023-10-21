Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and the UCF Knights (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 45.2 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14.0 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, UCF is putting up 35.0 points per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FBS on defense (27.8 points surrendered per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma UCF 506.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.7 (21st) 353.7 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.3 (57th) 164.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.3 (3rd) 341.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (37th) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 15 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 1,878 yards passing for Oklahoma, completing 72.3% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 208 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 43 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has racked up 239 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 60 times for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 429 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 415 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 11 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain leads UCF with 1,008 yards on 62-of-97 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 102 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

RJ Harvey has rushed 89 times for a team-high 511 yards (85.2 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has run for 441 yards across 53 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson leads his squad with 473 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has put up a 417-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 34 targets.

