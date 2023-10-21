Michigan vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and Michigan State Spartans (2-4) meet with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are double-digit favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-24.5)
|47.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Texas vs Houston
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Air Force vs Navy
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Rice vs Tulsa
- North Texas vs Tulane
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Memphis vs UAB
Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 24.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Michigan State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this year.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|To Win the Big Ten
|+105
|Bet $100 to win $105
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.