The Paul Bunyan Trophy is up for grabs when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy, 24.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

Michigan has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 6.7 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Michigan State is generating 350.3 total yards per contest (96th-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (334 total yards surrendered per game).

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -24.5 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Michigan State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Spartans are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 323.3 yards per game (-92-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 293 (26th-ranked).

The Spartans are putting up 16.3 points per game in their past three games (-93-worst in college football), and conceding 28 per game (-22-worst).

In its past three games, Michigan State has thrown for 200 yards per game (-30-worst in the country), and conceded 188.3 through the air (85th).

In their past three games, the Spartans have run for 123.3 yards per game (-39-worst in college football) and allowed 104.7 on the ground (50th).

The Spartans have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

Michigan State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 2-2-1 against the spread this year.

Two of Michigan State's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Michigan State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Michigan State has played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and won that game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 113 times for 529 yards (88.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 90 yards across 24 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster leads his squad with 274 receiving yards on 24 catches with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has 23 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 228 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (37.8 ypg) this season.

Brandon Wright paces the team with two sacks, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Michigan State's leading tackler, Cal Haladay, has 40 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jaden Mangham has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 22 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

