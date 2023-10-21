Based on our computer projections, the Michigan Wolverines will take down the Michigan State Spartans when the two teams come together at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 34, Michigan State 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Michigan State's games this season have averaged an over/under that is the same as the point total in this matchup.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

Against the spread, the Wolverines are 3-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Wolverines have seen three of its six games hit the over.

Michigan games average 49.3 total points per game this season, 2.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39.4 6.7 35.8 6 48.5 8.5 Michigan State 22 24.3 23 23.3 20 26.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.