According to our computer model, the Michigan Wolverines will take down the Michigan State Spartans when the two teams play at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 34, Michigan State 11

Week 8 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.8% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Wolverines are 3-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Wolverines have seen three of its six games hit the over.

Michigan games average 49.3 total points per game this season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 7.7% chance to win.

The Spartans are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Out of theSpartans' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Michigan State's games this year have averaged an over/under that is the same as the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39.4 6.7 35.8 6.0 48.5 8.5 Michigan State 22.0 24.3 23.0 23.3 20.0 26.5

