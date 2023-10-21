Should you wager on Michael Rasmussen to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Rasmussen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

