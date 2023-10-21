Memphis vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our projection model predicts the Memphis Tigers will beat the UAB Blazers on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Protective Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Memphis vs. UAB Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Memphis (-7)
|Over (61.5)
|Memphis 37, UAB 26
Memphis Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.
- The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- There have been three Tigers games (out of five) that hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 7.6 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.
UAB Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Blazers.
- The Blazers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.
- When it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, UAB is 2-2 against the spread.
- The Blazers have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The average point total for the UAB this year is 1.6 points less than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Memphis
|34
|23
|35
|25.3
|37
|3
|UAB
|30.1
|36.6
|37.3
|27.3
|24.8
|43.5
