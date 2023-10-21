Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kansas State vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Kansas State 32, TCU 25

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 71.4% chance to win.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times in six games.

In games it is played as 6-point favorites or more, Kansas State has an ATS record of 3-1.

There have been four Wildcats games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 6.7 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

In theHorned Frogs' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for TCU games this year is 1.7 less points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Wildcats vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.2 20.7 43.7 14.7 28.7 26.7 TCU 33.1 20.4 36.4 20.6 25 20

