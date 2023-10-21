Jenny Shin will take to the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,680-yard course with $2,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Shin at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Shin Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jenny Shin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Shin has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 19 rounds.

Shin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Shin has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Shin has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Shin has qualified for the weekend in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -4 270 0 18 1 3 $700,618

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Shin finished 68th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Shin has played in the past year has been 127 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which landed her in the 66th percentile among all competitors.

Shin shot better than 83% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.81.

Shin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Shin recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Shin's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent outing, Shin posted a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Shin finished The Ascendant LPGA bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Shin outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

