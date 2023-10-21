The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Compher's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Compher vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 19:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Compher has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Compher has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Compher has an assist in three of four games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Compher has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Compher has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

