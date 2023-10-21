The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) host a MAC battle against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by surrendering just 320.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 93rd (351.3 yards per game). Eastern Michigan ranks second-worst in total yards per game (253.1), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in the FBS with 389 total yards ceded per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Northern Illinois 253.1 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (83rd) 389 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.7 (46th) 111.1 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (61st) 142 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.6 (109th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 952 yards (136 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 340 yards, or 48.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Samson Evans has taken 74 carries and totaled 331 yards with five touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's 295 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions on 49 targets with three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has caught 11 passes and compiled 186 receiving yards (26.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has racked up 174 reciving yards (24.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has recorded 1,187 yards (169.6 ypg) on 97-of-170 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 648 yards on 105 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 48 times for 197 yards (28.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has put up a 211-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Davis Patterson has a total of 160 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes.

