When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Perron score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Perron has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

