Should you wager on Christian Fischer to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

