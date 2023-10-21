The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) hit the road for a MAC showdown against the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

Central Michigan is compiling 22.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 104th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 102nd, giving up 30.6 points per game. Ball State ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (288), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 69th in the FBS with 374.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Central Michigan Ball State 334.4 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (116th) 402.3 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.9 (88th) 142.1 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.6 (107th) 192.3 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.4 (118th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 4 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,060 yards (151.4 ypg) on 96-of-166 passing with four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 200 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Jesse Prewitt III has hauled in 24 receptions for 356 yards (50.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Parker has caught 16 passes for 265 yards (37.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marion Lukes' 18 catches have turned into 186 yards.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 422 yards on 95 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has taken 50 carries and totaled 279 yards.

Qian Magwood's 260 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 receptions on 39 targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has put up a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 44 targets.

Ahmad Edwards' 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 212 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

