The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. There are prop bets for Copp available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Copp has a goal in two of the four games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In three of four games this season, Copp has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Copp has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Copp having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 4 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.