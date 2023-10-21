In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Copp to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Copp has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Copp has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

