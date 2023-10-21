Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Alger County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Munising High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- Conference: Skyline Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.