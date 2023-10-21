Can we expect Alex DeBrincat scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • In three of four games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 38.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

