Can we expect Alex DeBrincat scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In three of four games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 38.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.