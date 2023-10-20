Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school football competition in Wexford County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cadillac High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.