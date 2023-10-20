Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washtenaw County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westland, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.