Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Van Buren County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Comstock High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 20

6:50 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Coloma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Coloma, MI

Coloma, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lawrence, MI

Lawrence, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Buffalo High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Godfrey-Lee High School