Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fennville High School at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
