The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

    • Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Holton, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mona Shores High School at Zeeland East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montague High School at Oakridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Muskegon, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Muskegon Orchard View High School at Whitehall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Whitehall, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ravenna High School at Hart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hart, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: North Muskegon, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

