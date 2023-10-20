Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mona Shores High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Orchard View High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
