If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Menominee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Stephenson High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

North Central High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Falls, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Menominee High School at Bark River-Harris High School