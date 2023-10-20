Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Alma High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Morley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine River Area High School at Chippewa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Remus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
