High school football is happening this week in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Alma High School at Big Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Big Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaverton High School at Morley Stanwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Morley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine River Area High School at Chippewa Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Remus, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

