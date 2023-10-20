In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Rapids High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

South Christian High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Christian High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Godfrey-Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newaygo High School at Comstock Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudsonville High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Center High School at Northview High School