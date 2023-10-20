In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sparta High School at Kingsley Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kingsley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Grand Rapids High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Christian High School at Wayland Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wayland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Rapids Christian High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lowell, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Eastern High School at Cedar Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cedar Springs, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville High School at Forest Hills Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kentwood, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bloomingdale High School at Godfrey-Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wyoming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newaygo High School at Comstock Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Comstock Park, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudsonville High School at Rockford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rockford, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thornapple Kellogg High School at Kenowa Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Center High School at Northview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

