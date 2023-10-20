Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Kalkaska County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Roscommon High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.