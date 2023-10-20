Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Comstock High School at Lawton High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lawton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Climax-Scotts High School at Pittsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Pittsford, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Schoolcraft High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mattawan High School at Portage Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Gull Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Richland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Vicksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Vicksburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bronson High School at Loy Norrix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

