Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Comstock High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 20

6:50 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Climax-Scotts High School at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pittsford, MI

Pittsford, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Schoolcraft High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Bronson High School at Loy Norrix High School