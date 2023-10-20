Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Iron County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
North Central High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Iron River, MI
- Conference: West PAC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.