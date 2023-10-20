If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Iron County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

North Central High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Falls, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at West Iron County High School