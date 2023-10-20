Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Houghton County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Calumet High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Ontonagon Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ontonagon, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
