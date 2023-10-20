Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hillsdale County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Jonesville High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Central Catholic at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Adams, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danbury High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Camden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Waldron High School at Stryker Local Schools
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Stryker, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
