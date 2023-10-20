Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Emmet County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Harbor Springs High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clare High School at Petoskey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Petoskey, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
