Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Eaton County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Clio High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
