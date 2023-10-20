There is high school football competition in Clinton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    McBain High School at Fowler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fowler, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waverly High School at DeWitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Dewitt, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lansing Catholic School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perry High School at Bath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bath, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

