Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Clinton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fowler, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Catholic School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.