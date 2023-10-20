If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clare County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Harrison High School - Harrison at Evart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Evart, MI

Evart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clare High School at Petoskey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Petoskey, MI

Petoskey, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Webberville Community High School