Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Shiawassee County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Dickinson County
  • Huron County
  • Sanilac County
  • Oakland County
  • Marquette County
  • Genesee County
  • Montcalm County
  • Tuscola County

    • Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Harbor Springs High School at Charlevoix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Charlevoix, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: East Jordan, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tawas Area High School at Boyne City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Boyne City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.