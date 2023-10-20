Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Calhoun County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Battle Creek Central High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Interstate 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hastings High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
