Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Calhoun County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Battle Creek Central High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Jackson, MI Conference: Interstate 8

Interstate 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Battle Creek, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Hastings High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Battle Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Concord High School