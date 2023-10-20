We have 2023 high school football competition in Berrien County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Brandywine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Niles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paw Paw High School at Niles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Niles, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battle Creek Central High School at St. Joseph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: St. Joseph, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Union City High School at Buchanan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Buchanan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Coloma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Coloma, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Watervliet High School at Allegan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Allegan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Buffalo High School at Gobles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Gobles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benton Harbor High School at Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hopkins, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

