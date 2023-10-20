Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Benzie County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Benzie Central High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at Oscoda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oscoda, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
