Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County This Week
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Arenac County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Posen High School at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
