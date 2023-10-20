Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Antrim County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bellaire High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
