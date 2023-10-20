Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Antrim County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Bellaire High School at All Saints Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glen Lake High School at Mancelona High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mancelona, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: East Jordan, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

