Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fennville High School at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Christian High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schoolcraft High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
