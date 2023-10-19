If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cabrini High School at University Prep Science and Math

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at University Liggett School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20

4:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20

4:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20

4:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Melvindale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Melvindale, MI

Melvindale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Garden City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Ile High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Western International High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at Redford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Woodhaven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Brownstown Township, MI

Brownstown Township, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Huron High School - New Boston at Henry Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview Community High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Belleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Communication Media Arts High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarenceville High School at Flat Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at Clawson High School