Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cabrini High School at University Prep Science and Math
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Garden City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Ile High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western International High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huron High School - New Boston at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview Community High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Belleville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wayne, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Communication Media Arts High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oxford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarenceville High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clawson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.