Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Area High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Laingsburg High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Essexville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Oakland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
