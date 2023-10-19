Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Saginaw County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brown City High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Manistique High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manistique, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cass City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
