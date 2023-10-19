If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Presque Isle County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cedarville High School at Onaway High School