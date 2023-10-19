Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Macomb County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Farmington High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Utica, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clarkston High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Blanc High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Collegiate High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Warren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Richmond, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
