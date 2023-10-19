Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Genesee County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Huron High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Grand Blanc High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Montrose, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flushing High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
